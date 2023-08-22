Govt inks MoU with UNDP to fast-track development in NE

New Delhi: A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed on Tuesday between Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) and United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in a bid to fast-track development in the country's northeastern region, an official said.

The MoU was signed by Union Minister of State (MoS) for DoNER B.L. Verma and Ulrika Modeer, Assistant Secretary-General and Director of the UNDP Bureau of External Relations and Advocacy, at the Ministry's office here.

"This MoU intends to provide a platform for expanded collaboration between DoNER Ministry (supported through appropriate financing) and UNDP on all aspects related to SDG localisation, and supporting states for establishing SDGCCs (Sustainable Development Corporation Centres) or any other emerging requirements," read the MoU, a copy of which was accessed by IANS.