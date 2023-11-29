Govt inks peace agreement with UNLF

New Delhi, Nov 29: The Government of Manipur and New Delhi have inked a Peace Agreement with the United National Liberation Front (UNLF), the oldest armed group in Manipur’s valley.

The UNLF, established in 1964, had been active within and beyond Indian territory. This accord marks a pivotal moment poised to usher in a new era of peace, not only in the broader Northeast region but specifically in Manipur.

The signing ceremony, held in New Delhi, saw the participation of senior officials from the Union Ministry of Home Affairs, the Government of Manipur, and representatives of the United National Liberation Front.

This development marks a significant stride towards restoring peace and normalcy in the State, embodying the collective pursuit of stability and development in the region. Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation, Shri Amit Shah, lauded this achievement as a historic milestone. Emphasizing the alignment with Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji’s vision for comprehensive development and a brighter future for Northeastern youth, Shah welcomed the UNLF to democratic processes. He expressed optimism for their journey towards peace and progress.

This accord is part of a broader initiative, initiated in 2014 under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and guided by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, aimed at ending militancy and fostering development in the North East. While political settlements with various ethnic armed groups in the region have been achieved, this marks the first instance of a valley-based Manipuri armed group voluntarily returning to mainstream society. The commitment to renounce violence and uphold the Constitution of India and national laws signifies a significant departure from decades of conflict.

Beyond bringing an end to hostilities between the UNLF and security forces, resulting in the loss of lives over the past half-century, the agreement offers a platform to address long standing community concerns.

The return of the UNLF to the mainstream is anticipated to set a positive precedent, potentially encouraging other valley-based armed groups to engage in the peace process. To ensure adherence to agreed-upon ground rules, a Peace Monitoring Committee (PMC) will be established.