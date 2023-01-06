‘Govt invested Rs 3.45 lakh crore in 8 years for development of Northeast’

Addressing a public gathering at Moirang in Manipur’s Bishnupur district, Shah said that terror activities have been tamed to a large extent in the northeastern states as several accords were signed with various militant outfits including the Bodo outfits.

“Not only the militancy was controlled, the AFSPA (Armed Forces (Special Power) Act) was withdrawn from many parts of the region including six districts of Manipur,” he said.