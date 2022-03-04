Govt looking for ways to enable returning students complete their courses

New Delhi, Mar 4 : The Union Health Ministry and the National Medical Commission are exploring the possibility of relaxing provisions of the NMC (Foreign Medical Graduate Licentiate) Regulations, 2021 or finding alternatives to enable Ukraine-returned medical students complete their courses in private colleges in India or abroad.
Officials from NMC, Health Ministry, MEA and NITI Aayog will soon hold important meeting and the issue will be reviewed on humanitarian grounds and looked at sympathetically, sources said.
According to the provisions of the National Medical Commission (Foreign Medical Graduate Licentiate) Regulations, 2021 the entire course, training and internship or clerkship shall be done outside India in the same foreign medical institution throughout the course of study.
The provisions also state that no part of medical training and internship shall be done in India or in any country other than the one from where the primary medical qualification is obtained.
An official source said presently there are no norms and regulations under the National Medical Commission Regulations to accommodate medical students, who were studying abroad and had to return to India midway, in Indian medical colleges in between an academic session.