Govt looking for ways to enable returning students complete their courses

New Delhi, Mar 4 : The Union Health Ministry and the National Medical Commission are exploring the possibility of relaxing provisions of the NMC (Foreign Medical Graduate Licentiate) Regulations, 2021 or finding alternatives to enable Ukraine-returned medical students complete their courses in private colleges in India or abroad.

Officials from NMC, Health Ministry, MEA and NITI Aayog will soon hold important meeting and the issue will be reviewed on humanitarian grounds and looked at sympathetically, sources said.