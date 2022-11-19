Govt not launching projects aiming polls, working 24 hrs for development: PM Modi

Lambasting critics and asking them to change their old mindset, Modi said without knowing the details, the “commentators” commented on the government’s works and policies.

While inaugurating the ‘Donyi Polo’ Greenfield airport in Itanagar and dedicating the 600 MW Kameng Hydro Power project to the nation, the Prime Minister said that since independence, the northeast has been the most backward region. The overall change of the area began when Atal Bihari Vajpayee became the Prime Minister and created a separate ministry (Development of North Eastern Region) for the region’s all-round development.