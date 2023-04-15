Govt providing level-playing field to youth to build stronger, self-reliant 'New India': Rajnath Singh

Udaipur: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday appealed to the youth to come up with new ideas to empower the country in the field of science and technology and help the government in its efforts to make India safer, stronger and self-reliant.

Speaking at an event in Udaipur, Singh stressed that the use of technology will increase across all sectors in the coming times and there is a need to achieve excellence in science and technology. He called upon the young ignited minds to ideate, innovate, research and make headways in the field to take the county to greater heights. Singh was of the view that the youth possess a unique power to create, nurture and transform and the government is providing a level-playing field to them to ensure that the vision of 'New India' is soon realised.

He listed out a number of steps taken to tap the potential of young minds, including the National Education Policy 2020, which focuses on holistic education and lays equal emphasis on knowledge and skills. He also spoke on campaigns such as Ayushman Bharat, Fit India movement, which aim to create a healthy, educated and skilled workforce.

The Minister highlighted the steps taken by the Ministry of Defence for the youth to contribute to national security. He elaborated on the Innovations for Defence Excellence (iDEX) initiative, wherein the Armed Forces, Defence Public Sector Undertakings, Indian Coast Guard and Paramilitary forces seek solutions to their problem statements from the general public.

"There are two ways to resolve a problem statement. One is to issue a tender and get it resolved through a foreign company. The other is to put forth the problem statement before the young ignited minds, which is 65 per cent of the country's population. This is the vision behind iDEX. In just five years since its launch, we have received an encouraging response. We have already launched nine Defence India Start-up Challenges. Youths have provided solutions to many problem statements. We not only adopt the ideas of the youth but take it forward by connecting them with investors and providing grants," Rajnath Singh said.

He also enumerated the initiatives taken to promote an entrepreneurial mindset among the youth. He stated that a culture of venture capital funding has been developed for start-ups, which is important for their hand-holding at an early stage.