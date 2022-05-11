‘Govt set to relax norms for COVID precaution dose’

New Delhi: The Union government is set to relax the norms for Covid vaccine precaution dose, allowing those going overseas to get the jab before the stipulated nine-month waiting period as required by the destination country, sources said on Wednesday.

An official announcement, however, is yet to be made by the Union Health Ministry.

Sources said the decision to relax the norms about the precaution dose for overseas travellers was based on recommendations by the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (NTAGI).