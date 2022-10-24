‘Govt should solve hunger problem than discrediting bodies’

New Delhi, Oct 24: Newly-elected Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday attacked the Centre over India sliding down on hunger index, and said the government should solve the problem rather than discrediting the organisation.

“Rather than discrediting and ignoring reports by organizations, the @BJP4India Govt should work towards solving the hunger crisis.In the last 8 years, we have seen that there has been slow progress on this front and the Govt data also reveals the same,” he said.