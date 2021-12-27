Govt tackling single-use plastic, achieved non-fossil energy targets: PM Modi
Mandi (Himachal Pradesh): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said the Centre is working towards tackling the problem of single-use plastic and the country has already achieved the target set for 2030 of making 40 per cent of its installed electricity capacity from non-fossil energy.
Addressing a massive public meeting at the Paddal ground in this Himachal Pradesh town, known as Chotti Kashi, on the completion of the four years of the BJP government led by Jai Ram Thakur, the Prime Minister said that the government is also alert about the damage caused to the mountains due to plastic.
“Along with the nationwide campaign against single-use plastic, our government is also working on plastic waste management.”
Urging the tourists, he said it is also their responsibility not to litter the hills and rivers with plastic.
After inaugurating and laying the foundation stones of four mega hydropower projects of Rs 11,000 crore, Modi said these projects are a part of the climate-friendly new India and aim at conserving the environment.
Highlighting the country’s efforts towards conserving the environment along with building developmental infrastructure, the Prime Minister said this step was being recognised even globally.
“From solar power to hydropower, from wind power to green hydrogen, the country is working continuously to make full use of every resource of renewable energy,” Modi said.
“India has achieved the target which was set for 2030, of making 40 per cent of its installed electricity capacity from non-fossil energy this year itself. The whole world is praising India for how our country is accelerating development while saving the environment. Our country is working continuously to make full use of every resource of renewable energy.”