Govt tackling single-use plastic, achieved non-fossil energy targets: PM Modi

Mandi (Himachal Pradesh): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said the Centre is working towards tackling the problem of single-use plastic and the country has already achieved the target set for 2030 of making 40 per cent of its installed electricity capacity from non-fossil energy.

Addressing a massive public meeting at the Paddal ground in this Himachal Pradesh town, known as Chotti Kashi, on the completion of the four years of the BJP government led by Jai Ram Thakur, the Prime Minister said that the government is also alert about the damage caused to the mountains due to plastic.