Govt tests ‘emergency alert system'’ sends sample message to several users

New Delhi: The government on Thursday conducted a test of its "emergency alert system" by sending a sample message to several smartphone users.

A loud beep and a flash with the words 'emergency alert: severe' were received by users across the country.

"This is a SAMPLE TESTING MESSAGE sent through the Cell Broadcasting System by the Department of Telecommunication, Government of India. Please ignore this message as no action is required from your end. This message has been sent to TEST Pan-India Emergency Alert System being implemented by the National Disaster Management Authority. It aims to enhance public safety and provide timely alerts during emergencies," reads a flash message received by multiple smartphone users.

The flash message was sent around 1.35 p.m. on all Android phones through the Cell Broadcasting System by the Department of Telecommunication (C-DOT).

After receiving the alert on their smartphones, a number of users took to Twitter (now X) to share the development.