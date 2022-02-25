Govt to bear cost of evacuation of Indians from Ukraine

New Delhi: The government is making efforts to evacuate Indian nationals from Ukraine through its land border crossings with its neighbouring countries and they would then be brought back home, official sources said on Friday.
They said evacuation flights for the Indians are being arranged and the transportation cost will be completely borne by the government.
"The government of India is organising evacuation flights for Indians in Ukraine. The cost will be completely borne by the government for this evacuation," said a source privy to the development.
India is focusing on evacuating the Indians through Ukraine's land borders with Hungary, Poland, Slovakia and Romania as the Ukrainian government closed the country's airspace following the Russian military offensive. Government officials said Air India is planning to operate two flights to the Romanian capital Bucharest on Friday to evacuate some of the Indians.
Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla said on Thursday that there were around 20,000 Indians in Ukraine and of them, nearly 4,000 have returned to India in the last few days.