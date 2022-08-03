Govt to build more green expressways: Nitin Gadkari

New Delhi: The government will be building 26 green expressways in the country in the next three years and India’s road infrastructure will be as good as that in the United States by 2024, Transport minister Nitin Gadkari told Rajya Sabha on Wednesday.

Replying to supplementaries during the Question Hour, the minister said there is no shortage of funds with the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) which has AA rating and is financially very sound.

He said the NHAI can build five lakh km roads in a year.