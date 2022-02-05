Govt to ensure e-passport's data protection with multi-layered security features

Congress MP from Thiruvananthapuram Shashi Tharoor's raised the issue in Parliament, asking the government to clarify cyber security related to e-passports by saying that it will be dangerous to issue such a thing without any prior check. Tharoor said that in such a way data can be stolen by international gangs, marketing companies, other groups or even by terror groups.

"There are global studies that tell that these types of RFIDs can be skimmed. the terror groups, marketing companies, anybody can do this with the help of appropriate technology. So our worry is - are we going to expose our citizens to greater danger? if the chip gets skimmed, the vital information about citizens can fall into the hands of others. Passport is an essential document, but you have to give it to a number of places, so what kind of security measures can be taken to ensure the security of data of our citizens," Tharoor has said.