Govt to launch 'Mera Bill Mera Adhikar' scheme

New Delhi: The government in association with state governments is launching an 'Invoice incentive Scheme' by the name 'Mera Bill Mera Adhikaar' to encourage the culture of customers asking for invoices and bills for all purchases.
The objective of the scheme is to bring a cultural and behavioural change in the general public to 'Ask for a Bill' as their right and entitlement. The scheme will be launched on September 1.
This scheme will initially be launched as a pilot in Assam, Gujarat and Haryana and union territories of Puducherry, Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu.
All B2C invoices issued by GST registered suppliers (registered in the states of Assam, Gujarat and Haryana and UTs of Puducherry, Dadra Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu) to consumers will be eligible for the scheme.