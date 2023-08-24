Govt to launch 'Mera Bill Mera Adhikar' scheme

New Delhi: The government in association with state governments is launching an 'Invoice incentive Scheme' by the name 'Mera Bill Mera Adhikaar' to encourage the culture of customers asking for invoices and bills for all purchases.

The objective of the scheme is to bring a cultural and behavioural change in the general public to 'Ask for a Bill' as their right and entitlement. The scheme will be launched on September 1.