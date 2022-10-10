Govt to launch National Helicopter Medical Emergency plan soon

New Delhi: Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Monday announced three new projects for enhancing the helicopter sector in the country which include Project Akash, HEMS and fractional ownership.

The Minister launched a new Helicopter Emergency Medical Services (HEMS) under project ‘Sanjeevani; and the service will start at AIIMS, Rishikesh.

“Through the learnings from project ‘Sanjeevani’, we will put in place a National Helicopter Medical Emergency plan in the days to come,” he added.

Addressing the 4th Heli-India Summit 2022 - Helicopters for Last Mile Connectivity, Scindia said that the government intends to expand medical outreach and access to trauma care services to a wider population across the country using helicopters.