Govt transformed ‘Look East policy’ into ‘Act East Policy’: Rajnath Singh

Srinagar: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh stated that government-accelerated Development Initiatives in North East have transformed ‘Look East policy’ into ‘Act East Policy’, leading to all-round developments in the Northeast region, enabling all the states to improve trade with South East Asian Nations.

As per the statement, Rajnath Singh was addressing the two-day conclave on the theme ‘Celebrating Contribution of India’s North East Region (NER) in Nation Building’, organised by Indian Army and State Governments of Assam, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Tripura, Mizoram, Manipur and Nagaland as well as North Eastern Zone Cultural Council (NEZCC) at Guwahati, through a video message.

Rajnath said that Pradhan Mantri Gati Shakti Master Plan would act as a force multiplier in developing infrastructural facilities in North East region. “Whether it is road construction, expansion of railways or improvement of waterways, through Pradhan Mantri Gati Shakti, we are committed to strengthening the pace of development. We have also made a lot of progress in the field of energy. We have ensured the progress in Solar and Hydel Projects, and have done the work of providing electricity in every nook and corner.”

Underlining the Telecom revolution made by India by joining select countries where 5G facilities have been introduced, Defence assured the people of expanding the IT and TELECOM facilities to every nook and corner of the North Eastern states.