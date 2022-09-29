Govt upgrades Mukesh Ambani's security cover to Z plus

New Delhi: The government has upgraded the security cover of billionaire industrialist Mukesh Ambani to the top category of 'Z+' after a review of perceived threat perception to him by central intelligence and security agencies, official sources said on Thursday.

The 65-year-old Ambani, chairman of Reliance Industries, was first accorded the 'Z' category cover of CRPF commandos in 2013 on a payment basis.

His wife Nita Ambani too has a similar armed cover but a lower category of 'Y+' which entails lesser number of commandos. Ambani is the 10th richest person in the world according to the latest Bloomberg index.