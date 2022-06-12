Govt will focus on trust-based governance: MoS Rao Inderjit Singh

Singh, the Minister of State for Corporate Governance, said the government lays strong emphasis on the reinforcement of minimal government and maximum governance, public trust and ease of doing business.

He noted that over 25,000 compliances and nearly 1,500 union laws have been repealed.

"The Amrit Kaal will focus on the next phase of Ease of Doing Business (EoDB 2.0) and Ease of Living and the government following the goal of 'trust-based governance' to improve the productive efficiency of capital and human resources," he said, according to an official release.