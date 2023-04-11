'Govt's deep-rooted disdain for democracy disturbing': Sonia Gandhi pens column

New Delhi: Lashing out at the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led central government, former Congress president Sonia Gandhi, in a column for a prominent English daily, said that the former was blaming past leaders for today's ills, ignores the most pressing and vital issues of the day.

Sonia further wrote that the government's deep-rooted disdain for democracy and democratic accountability was disturbing. "The people of India have learnt that when it comes to understanding today's situation, Prime Minister Narendra Moth's actions speak far louder than his words. His statements -- when he is not venting anger on the Opposition or blaming past leaders for today's ills -- either ignore the most pressing, vital issues of the day, or are platitudes and verbal gymnastics to gloss over or distract from these issues. His actions, on the other hand, leave little to the imagination on the government's true intentions," Sonia stated in her piece.