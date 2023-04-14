Govt's initiatives improved women's health: PM

PM Modi, dwelling at length on the impact of the measures taken in the field of healthcare on the welfare of women, said: "There has always been a traditional reluctance of women to spend on their health."

"The increase in the number of toilets saved women from many ailments and Ujjwala connections saved them from smoke-related problems. Jal Jeevan Mission helped with waterborne diseases and Mission Indradhanush saved them by free vaccination for serious diseases," Modi said.