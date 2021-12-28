Govts need to ensure every school, college has library, playground: CJI

Hyderabad: State governments should ensure that every school or college has a library and a playground which would help develop students, Chief Justice of India NV Ramana said here on Tuesday.
Delivering the valedictory address at the Hyderabad Book Fair, Justice Ramana said book-reading is a good habit as it would leave an imprint in minds while playing sports would increase sporting spirit among children.
I don’t think there are libraries in schools and colleges any more. For any school or college to be set up, library is a must. This rule, nobody is following. Same is the case with playground. This is a serious issue. Governments should involve and solve this issue, he said.