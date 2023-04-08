Govt's work culture, vision made its achievements possible: PM Modi after launching projects worth Rs 5,200 cr

"Infrastructure connects Aspirations with Achievements, People with Possibilities, and Dreams with Reality. It is the time for new hopes, new aspirations and new beginnings. Some new generation infrastructure projects will begin to serve the people from today. In the past few years, India has been witnessing a revolution in terms of infrastructure. It is driven by Speed and Scale. When it comes to Scale, you can just look at the Union Budget!" the Prime Minister said.

He laid down the statistics of the change in the pace of execution of developmental projects in the country after his government came to power at the Centre in 2014.

"As far as the speed is concerned, some facts can give us the right perspective. The length of the National Highways added per year has almost doubled when compared to the pre-2014 era. Before 2014, every year, 600 Route KMs of the Rail lines were electrified; today, this rate is reaching about 4,000 Route KMs! Until 2014, there were only 74 airports in the country, but post-2014, the number stands at around 150," PM Modi said.

"The long coastline of Tamil Nadu is very significant for trade. Today, the capacity augmentation of our ports has almost doubled when compared to the pre-2014 era. The development of Tamil Nadu is of priority to us," he added.

The Prime Minister mentioned the Vande Bharat Express between Chennai and Coimbatore which he flagged off earlier today, and said that it connects small businesses with customers.