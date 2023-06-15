Grateful for everyone’s support: PM Modi after UN adopts resolution, piloted by India

Thanking all the member states for supporting the resolution, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar tweeted, “Jaishankar India piloted the adoption of a Resolution in the UN General Assembly to establish a Memorial Wall for fallen Peacekeepers. The Resolution received a record 190 co-sponsorships, a testimony to faith in India’s contributions and intent. Sincere thanks to all member states who co-sponsored the resolution!”

She pointed out that more than 1 million men and women from 125 countries have served in 71 peacekeeping missions worldwide. Even today, over 80,000 peacekeepers serve in various conflict zones, enduring harsh conditions and risking their lives to keep the peace, according to the statement released by the UN.

However, this has not been without its cost -- more than 4,200 peacekeepers have laid down their lives in the service of the blue flag, she said. These brave men and women -- who came from different parts of the world, practice different faiths and follow different cultures -- were united by the cause of peace, and their spirit of selfless sacrifice, professionalism and resolve.

“They made the supreme sacrifice in the pursuit of mandates that we as Member States requested them to carry out,” she said, emphasizing that the memorial wall will be a constant reminder of the cost of Members’ decisions.

By the resolution, which was adopted without a vote, the Assembly welcomed Member States’ initiative to establish -- within three years of the text’s adoption -- a memorial wall at United Nations Headquarters in New York honouring the memory of fallen peacekeepers.