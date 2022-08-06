Grievance redressal camp for KPs held in Mumbai

Mumbai: With an aim to provide convenience of delivery of services and on-spot redressal of grievances to Kashmiri migrants, department of Disaster Management, Relief, Rehabilitation and Reconstruction (DMRRR) department, J&K in collaboration with JK STUDY CENTRE MUMBAI and KP Organisation organised an interactive session and grievance redressal camp for Kashmiri migrants here.

During the interactive session at Kashyap Bhawan, Marole, Andheri (East) here, Secretary, DMRRR, Nazim Zai Khan said that this interaction has been organised with an aim to have first hand account of all the issues of Migrants, listen to their suggestions and inputs for their welfare.