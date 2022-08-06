Grievance redressal camp for KPs held in Mumbai

Mumbai: With an aim to provide convenience of delivery of services and on-spot redressal of grievances to Kashmiri migrants, department of Disaster Management, Relief, Rehabilitation and Reconstruction (DMRRR) department, J&K in collaboration with JK STUDY CENTRE MUMBAI and KP Organisation organised an interactive session and grievance redressal camp for Kashmiri migrants here.
During the interactive session at Kashyap Bhawan, Marole, Andheri (East) here, Secretary, DMRRR, Nazim Zai Khan said that this interaction has been organised with an aim to have first hand account of all the issues of Migrants, listen to their suggestions and inputs for their welfare.
During the session, various issues pertaining to the welfare of Kashmiri migrants were discussed in detail and the Secretary assured the participants of timely resolution of all of their issues and concerns.
The Secretary, DMRRR on the occasion appreciated the role of JK STUDY CENTRE and KP organisation for ensuring collaboration between Migrants at Mumbai and J&K UT Administration.
He assured the Migrants that LG Administration under the leadership of Lieutenant Governor and Chief Secretary is committed towards delivery of services and mitigating all of their inconveniences.