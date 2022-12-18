Growing health inequalities post pandemic spur infectious diseases

A latest study by Queen Mary University of London, published in BMJ Open, found that only 75 per cent of children are receiving the first dose of the MMR vaccine on time, compared to the 95 per cent needed to prevent outbreaks of measles, a highly infectious disease.

Measles is of particular concern because it can cause serious complications for some children, including pneumonia or brain swelling, and it is very infectious -- one person with measles typically infects 12-18 other people in an unprotected population.

The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends that 95 per cent of children receive both doses of their MMR vaccine to avoid a measles outbreak.

“There is an urgent need to ensure all families have equitable, timely access to routine immunisations, regardless of their circumstances. The risk of an unprotected child catching measles is much higher if they are surrounded by other unprotected children, so we are particularly concerned about these increasing ‘hotspots’ where timely vaccination is below 60 per cent,” said Carol Dezateux, Professor of Clinical Epidemiology and Health Data Science at Queen Mary University of London.

In India, more than 10,000 laboratory-confirmed cases of measles and 40 deaths due to it among children have been reported to date.

Maharashtra reported 3,075 cases and 13 deaths, followed by Jharkhand with 2,683 cases and eight deaths.

Meanwhile, a new study led by faculty at the University of Georgia, published in The Lancet Global Health, said that current vaccination strategies are unlikely to eliminate measles.

Despite marked reductions in the number of new measles and rubella cases worldwide, gaps remain between current levels of transmission and disease elimination.