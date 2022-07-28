GST exemption for Hajj, Umrah tours SC dismisses private tour operators’ plea

New Delhi: The Supreme Court dismissed a batch of petitions filed by various private tour operators seeking exemption from the Goods and Services Tax (GST) for the Hajj and Umrah tours offered by them.

The petitions seeking exemption had alleged discrimination against the pilgrims travelling to Saudi Arabia.

A bench comprising Justices A M Khanwilkar, A S Oka, and C T Ravikumar dismissed the petitions on both the grounds of exemption and discrimination.