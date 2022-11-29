Gujarat elections: Campaign ends for Dec 1 poll

Out of 89 seats, a triangular contest is likely between AAP, BJP and Congress candidates on 83 seats.

Chief Electoral Officer P. Bharathi in a statement said, “Some 2,39,76,670 voters will exercise their rights to vote their representatives, total 788 candidates are in fray from 39 political parties and independent candidates. They will cast their votes in 25,430 polling booths, of which 16,416 are in rural areas, and 9,014 in urban areas.”