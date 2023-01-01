Gujarat farmers cry foul as cotton prices drop, traders say market is dull

Ahmedabad: In less than one month cotton prices have fallen from a peak of Rs 2500 for 20 kg to Rs 1600 on December 30. The farmers complain that when they are in need of money, in the months of December and March, the prices fall. The present prices can’t even cover the production cost.

Traders and experts say the domestic and international markets are down, there are no buyers, because of which yarn and cloth manufacturing units are functioning at 50 percent capacity.

Raju Patel, a farmer from the Sabarkantha district, on Thursday wrote to the district collector seeking permission to torch his cotton as he is not going to recover even the production cost of cotton. Citing an example, Patel said cotton plucking costs him Rs 180 for 20 kilogram.

According to the farmers they should get a minimum of Rs 2100 for 20 kg to meet the expenses and make a little profit.

The central government had announced Rs 1276 as the Minimum Support Price (MSP) for 20 kg before monsoon. The government thinks that at this price, farmers will have a profit of Rs 600 per 20 kg. How is this the right calculation, questions Harshad Gohel, agriculture and commodity journalist.