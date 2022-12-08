Gujarat rejected those who engage in politics of empty promises: Amit Shah

New Delhi: Reacting to the BJP registering a historic victory in Gujarat, Union Home Minister Amit Shah tweeted that Gujarat had rejected those who engaged in the politics of empty promises and appeasement.

Shah said that he salutes the people of Gujarat for the historic win.

He tagged Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and state BJP president CR Patil in a tweet and congratulated them and all the BJP workers who worked tirelessly for the victory under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the chairmanship of JP Nadda.