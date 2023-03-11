H3N2 virus: More patients reporting pneumonia-like conditions, ear fullness

New Delhi, Mar 11: Amid the rising number of influenza cases seen in the country, more patients are reporting pneumonia-like conditions and ear fullness, doctors said here on Saturday.
Speaking to IANS, Rajiv Gupta, Consultant - Internal Medicine, CK Birla Hospital, said that the "fullness of ear is an additional symptom noticed in this episode of flu". "Many patients at day five or six of the illness start complaining of fullness in the ears or feel like something is blocked inside the ears. It is more common in young adults," he added.
According to Mayo Clinic, ear fullness occurs when your ears feel plugged.
"Your eustachian tubes - which run between your middle ear and the back of your nose - become blocked. A person may experience a feeling of fullness or pressure in the ears." It is in some cases also accompanied with ear pain, dizziness and muffled hearing. Meanwhile, India has recorded its first two deaths due to seasonal influenza subtype H3N2, one each from Karnataka and Haryana. Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Friday also asked states to be on alert and closely monitor the situation in view of 'rising' cases.