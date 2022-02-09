Had Nehru’s leadership been decisive, Goa would have been liberated in 1947: Amit Shah

“History is witness. Had Nehru’s leadership been decisive, then Goa, too, would have attained Independence on August 15, 1947 like the rest of the country,” Shah said.

Goa was liberated from around 450-year-long Portuguese rule on December 19, 1961.

“After a lot of struggle, Goa attained freedom. It took a lot of time to achieve it. Yesterday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his address to Parliament, raised the issue that who is responsible for Goa getting its Independence so late?” he said.

Shah said there are only two options before the voters in Goa - one is Congress party, which is led by Rahul Gandhi, and the second is BJP under PM Modi.