Had Nehru’s leadership been decisive, Goa would have been liberated in 1947: Amit Shah

Bicholim (Goa): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday said had former prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru’s leadership been decisive, Goa would have attained Independence in 1947 like the rest of the country.
Addressing a public rally here ahead of the February 14 Assembly polls, Shah said Goa was always subjected to injustice by the Congress. “Be it in attaining Independence or doing development,” he said.
“History is witness. Had Nehru’s leadership been decisive, then Goa, too, would have attained Independence on August 15, 1947 like the rest of the country,” Shah said.
Goa was liberated from around 450-year-long Portuguese rule on December 19, 1961.
“After a lot of struggle, Goa attained freedom. It took a lot of time to achieve it. Yesterday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his address to Parliament, raised the issue that who is responsible for Goa getting its Independence so late?” he said.
Shah said there are only two options before the voters in Goa - one is Congress party, which is led by Rahul Gandhi, and the second is BJP under PM Modi.
“The people of Goa have to decide whom it has to give a mandate of five years. Goa has seen both regimes. The Congress rule was filled with instability and anarchy, while the BJP gave stability and brought development,” the Union minister said.
Taking at dig at the Trinamool Congress (TMC), Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) without naming them, “Small to smallest parties are in the fray. The BJP is in power at the Centre under Narendra Modi. These parties have a history. Where they are in power, they have indulged in a fight with the Centre. Modi ji will start a scheme, but they will not let it percolate to the ground level.
“The Bengal government does not have Pradhan Mantri Ayushman Bharat Yojana. Farmers in Bengal don’t get the money sent by the Centre. Those who prove to be an impediment (in development) have come here in different forms,” he said.
He said the Mamata-Banerjee-led TMC, Congress, and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) opposed the nullification of special provisions of Article 370.
Shah said, “During the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) rule, Aalia, Maliya, Jamaliya from Pakistan would infiltrate and chop-off country’s soldiers. The then prime minister Manmohan Singh would sit silently. But after the Uri attack in 2015 and Pulwama attack in 2019, surgical strikes were launched by barging into Pakistan.”
The opposition parties, which have come here with different faces and wearing different clothes can carry out development neither of Goa nor the country. They can neither make country prosperous nor secure it. It is only the double-engine government of the BJP that can do it, he added.
Remembering late Goa chief minister Manohar Parrikar, Shah said he spent all his life striving for the development of the coastal state. Parrikar, who was also served as the defence minister of India, died in 2019.