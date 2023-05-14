Haldi Ghati or Galwan Ghati, India never bowed down, never will: Rajnath Singh

Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar: Whether it was Maharana Pratap at Haldi Ghati then, or it is the Indian Army now at the Galwan Ghati (valley), India never bowed down, nor will it ever, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Sunday.

He was attending the 'Veer Shiromani Maharana Pratap Mahasammelan' here in Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar in Maharashtra.

Addressing the event, Singh said, "I never imagined this public who has come to listen to me, this is not a crowd it is a sea. I would congratulate you for changing the name to Sambhaji Nagar".

Urging people to know about history, he assured the people that neither did India ever bow down in the past nor will it ever do so in future.

"One should turn over the pages of Maharana Pratap's life, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. One will find that there is nothing more important than self-respect in human life," Rajnath Singh said.