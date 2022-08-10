‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign celebration of India’s growth story : Devender Rana

He said that the 75 Independence Day reminds the compatriots of the supreme sacrifices of freedom fighters to break the shackles of the British.

The tricolour also symbolises India’s inclusive character and its firm commitment to harmonious growth of the society and universal brotherhood.

The national flag reflects the country’s glorious ethos of unity in diversity, unflinching faith in peace and amity as also universal brotherhood, he added.

“As the nation is celebrating Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, it is incumbent upon all to unite and work together to keep the national flag flying high. This will be a befitting tribute to enumerable freedom fighters and the valiant soldiers, who are keeping Tiranga aloft by fighting the inimical forces and enemies of the nation on borders, he said while making a passionate appeal to the people make the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi a success,” Rana said.