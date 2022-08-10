‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign celebration of India’s growth story : Devender Rana

Jammu: Asserting that Tiranga symbolises nation’s pride and saga of sacrifices during India’s freedom struggle and thereafter to preserve the hard one independence, senior BJP leader Devender Singh Rana on Wednesday said that those daring even remotely to disrespect the national flag has no place in the country.
“Tiranga is close to our hearts,” Devender Rana said while leading largely attended Har Ghar Tiranga rallies at Mathwar , Bhalwal and Nagrota, here.
He said that the 75 Independence Day reminds the compatriots of the supreme sacrifices of freedom fighters to break the shackles of the British.
The tricolour also symbolises India’s inclusive character and its firm commitment to harmonious growth of the society and universal brotherhood.
The national flag reflects the country’s glorious ethos of unity in diversity, unflinching faith in peace and amity as also universal brotherhood, he added.
“As the nation is celebrating Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, it is incumbent upon all to unite and work together to keep the national flag flying high. This will be a befitting tribute to enumerable freedom fighters and the valiant soldiers, who are keeping Tiranga aloft by fighting the inimical forces and enemies of the nation on borders, he said while making a passionate appeal to the people make the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi a success,” Rana said.
The senior BJP leader said that Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign is to encourage people to bring the Tiranga home and to hoist it to mark the 75th year of India's independence.
This will indeed be a great moment for every Indian to express their gratitude to all those who have proudly kept the tricolour aloft braving numerous challenges. Such a movement will certainly inspire the youth and reinvigorate the spirit of patriotism among them, Mr Rana said.
Invoking the Prime Minister’s cherished agenda of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Priyas, Devender Rana said that with the cooperation of all, irrespective of religion, caste, creed and colour, India is confidently marching towards being the Vishva Guru.
The nation’s growth story under the umbrella of tricolour is unparalleled and such a campaign is only befitting on the country’s 75th Independence Day to celebrate India’s march towards peace, prosperity and progress.