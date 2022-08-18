Hardeep Puri says MHA's statement gives 'correct position' on Rohingya refugees

New Delhi: Following sharp reactions from various political parties on the issue of Rohingya illegal migrants, Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri apparently backtracked saying that Home Ministry's press release gives out the correct position.

Taking to Twitter, the Minister on Wednesday responded, "Home Ministry's press release with respect to the issue of Rohingya illegal foreigners gives out the correct position."

Earlier, the minister in a tweet had said, "India has always welcomed those who have sought refuge in the country. In a landmark decision all #Rohingya #Refugees will be shifted to EWS flats in Bakkarwala area of Delhi. They will be provided basic amenities, AUNHCRAIDs & round-the-clock police protection."

However, this led to strong reactions from various quarters. Vishwa Hindu Parishad expressed its displeasure saying that Rohingyas should not be given housing facilities and should be pushed out of India.