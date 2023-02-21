Harmful algal blooms in Arabian Sea increasing, warn experts

Kochi: Underlining that climate change poses a serious threat to the fisheries and aquaculture in the country, marine scientists have warned of increasing frequency and intensity of the harmful algal blooms (HAB) in the Arabian Sea.

Roughly a three-fold increase in HAB was reported during the period from 2000 to 2020, the experts said at an One Health Aquaculture India workshop being organised by the Centre for Environment, Fisheries and Aquaculture Science (CEFAS) of the UK government's Department for Environment, Food, and Rural Affairs and the ICAR-Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI) here.