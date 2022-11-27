Haryana Govt bond has MBBS students in state up in arms for 26 days

New Delhi: The Haryana government's bond policy has evoked all-round criticism from the MBBS students and hundreds of undergraduates medical students are protesting against this since last 26 days.

The policy mandates students to work for the state government for seven years on completion of their course. Under the bond policy, the doctors "need to work for a specified period of time in a state-run hospital after their graduation and postgraduation course is completed. If doctors fail to do so, they will have to pay a penalty to the state or medical college".

In Haryana, the MBBS students studying in government institutions have to sign Rs 36.40 lakh tripartite bond at the time of admissions to ensure that they serve for the government for seven years. The students are protesting against the policy arguing that the bond amount is "huge and unjustified", and the seven year is a "long tenure".