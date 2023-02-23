‘Has to be some level of discourse’: SC grants interim bail to Pawan Khera for remarks against PM

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday has extended protected Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera from arrest for now, ruling that he will be released on interim bail upon production before a magistrate in Delhi and the interim relief is till Tuesday.

A bench headed by Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud told senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, representing Khera: “We have protected you but there has to be some level of discourse...”.

The top court will hear Khera’s plea to club all FIRs at one place.

The bench, also comprising Justices M.R. Shah and P.S. Narasimha, said: “In order to protect the petitioner until such date as he applied for regular bail before jurisdictional court, till the next date of listing, petitioner shall be released on interim bail by magistrate.”