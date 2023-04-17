Hate speech: SC seeks Delhi police response on plea seeking FIR against BJP leaders

New Delhi, Apr 17: The Supreme Court on Monday sought a response from the Delhi Police on a plea by CPI-M leader Brinda Karat against the Delhi High Court order, dismissing a petition challenging the trial court's refusal for an FIR against Union Minister Anurag Thakur and BJP MP Pravesh Verma for alleged hate speeches over anti-CAA protests.
A bench, headed by Justice K.M. Joseph, noted that prima facie the stand of the magistrate that sanction was required for registration of the FIR against the BJP leaders was not correct, saying that the reasoning of courts below that sanction under Section 196 of the CrPC was required may not be correct.
The bench, also comprising Justice B.V. Nagarathna, issued notice to Delhi Police and sought its response within three weeks.