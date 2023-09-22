Have guts to discuss China but don’t rake up past, says Rajnath Singh in Lok Sabha

As the minister was highlighting various aspects related to security, Chowdhury intervened and asked him whether he had the guts to discuss China. Singh first smiled and said that he had "himmat" (guts) to do so.

When Chowdhury asked the defence minister how much of Indian territory has been taken over by China, Singh said that he is ready to discuss the matter but it would be better not to rake up the past, amid thumping of desks by BJP MPs. The Congress member further interrupted Singh when he said during his speech that in India's ancient texts also there are references to scientific thoughts.