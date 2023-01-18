‘Having links with Al Qaeda, LeT, JeM, ISIS’, Centre to SC justifying ban on SIMI

New Delhi, Jan 18: On justifying the eighth successive ban on the Students Islamic Movement of India (SIMI), the Centre told the Supreme Court that some members/activists of SIMI are working under the umbrella of the frontal organisation or having links with a number of other terrorist groups like the Al Qaeda, LeT, JeM, ISIS, IM, and added any organisation that has the objective of establishing Islamic rule in India cannot be permitted to exist.

The Ministry of Home Affairs, in an affidavit, said SIMI is against Indian nationalism and has the aim to replace it with the international Islamic order.