Healthcare, spirituality closely linked in India: PM Modi

Faridabad (Hry): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said healthcare and spirituality are closely linked in India and the country's COVID-19 vaccination drive got a big boost when religious leaders came forward to scotch rumours against vaccines.

Modi said this in his address inaugurating a 2,600-bed private hospital here.

Built at an estimated cost of around Rs 6,000 crore, Amrita Hospital is equipped with cutting-edge technology, including a centralised fully-automated laboratory.

"India is a country where healthcare and spirituality are closely linked. COVID-19 is an example of a successful spiritual-private partnership that helped create awareness and implement the world's largest vaccination drive," Modi said.

He said that when India made its vaccine against COVID, a "kind of propaganda was unleashed by some people.”

"But, when religious leaders and spiritual teachers of the society came together and asked the people not to heed to such rumours, the effect was immediate. India did not face the kind of vaccine hesitancy as seen in other countries," the Prime Minister said.