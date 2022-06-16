Heatwave abates in all parts of country, unlikely to return till June 29: IMD

Isolated pockets of Jharkhand, west Bihar, north Odisha and Chhattisgarh also experienced a heatwave spell from June 10 to June 15.

"This heatwave has abated today (June 16). The progress of the southwest monsoon towards central and east India and the impact of the WD over northwest India have led to it," the IMD said, adding that the maximum temperatures dipped by five to 10 degrees Celsius in the northwestern and central parts of the country.

"No significant heatwave conditions are likely over any part of the country till June 29," the IMD said.

It said the southwest monsoon is likely to cover the remaining parts of central India and many parts of northwest India between June 23 and June 29.