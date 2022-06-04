Heatwave in northwestern, central India after brief respite

New Delhi: After a brief respite, northwestern and central parts of the country were back in the grip of a heatwave, with temperatures settling above 44 degrees Celsius across several towns and cities, officials said on Saturday.

The weather office said heatwave conditions were likely to prevail for the next two to three days over Rajasthan, Jammu, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Jharkhand, Vidarbha, south Uttar Pradesh and north Madhya Pradesh.

"Strong surface winds with speed of 30-40 kmph were very likely over Rajasthan and northwest Madhya Pradesh on June 4-5," the India Meteorological Department said.