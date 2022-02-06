Her golden voice will continue to echo in hearts of fans: Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi, Feb 6: Condoling singing legend Lata Mangeshkar’s demise, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday said her golden voice is immortal and will continue to echo in the hearts of her fans.
“Received the sad news of Lata Mangeshkar ji’s demise. She remained the most beloved voice of India for many decades,” Gandhi tweeted.
“Her golden voice is immortal and will continue to echo in the hearts of her fans. My condolences to her family, friends and fans,” the Congress leader said.
AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also took to Twitter to condole Mangeshkar’s demise, saying it is an irreparable loss to the Indian art world.
“Received the sad news of the passing away of Ms Lata Mangeshkar ji, the melody queen who had decorated the notes in the garden of Indian music,” she said.