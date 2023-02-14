Herculean task to get pleadings completed: SC on State Govts failing to file response timely

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday said it is unhappy with some state governments for not filing counter-affidavits in time, while hearing a plea seeking directions for enacting well-defined laws/rules to ensure adherence to the fundamental duties as enshrined in the Constitution.

A bench, headed by Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul and comprising Justices Manoj Misra and Aravind Kumar, said getting the pleadings completed in the matter is a herculean task as it was informed that according to the court's office report, some state governments have not filed their counter-affidavits in the matter.

It also observed that affidavits were being filed just a day before the scheduled hearing in the matter, adding that the Secretaries of the state governments' ministry concerned which have not filed the counter-affidavits will have to present in the court virtually and posted the matter for further hearing on March 28.