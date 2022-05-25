Heritage by-laws of 126 protected monuments completed

New Delhi, May 24: National Monuments Authority (NMA), has made a record 101 Heritage By-Laws since 2019 covering a total of 126 centrally protected monuments, the culture ministry said Tuesday, noting that draft HBLs for monuments like the Taj Mahal, Qutab Minar, Dwarkadheesh Temple, Dwarka, Hemis Gompa, Leh and Martand Temple, Kashmir are awaiting ASI nod after which they will be sent to the Parliament for approval.
As per the Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites Remains (AMASR) Act and the mandate given to the NMA, the HBLs work was supposed to be finished by 2012, covering the 3600 centrally protected monuments throughout India.
NMA Chairman Tarun Vijay said that the task of making HBLs has been speeded up by “leaps and bounds” and a separate HBL department has been created with four experts headed by a conservation architect. The HBL meetings are being conducted thrice a week.