Heritage by-laws of 126 protected monuments completed

New Delhi, May 24: National Monuments Authority (NMA), has made a record 101 Heritage By-Laws since 2019 covering a total of 126 centrally protected monuments, the culture ministry said Tuesday, noting that draft HBLs for monuments like the Taj Mahal, Qutab Minar, Dwarkadheesh Temple, Dwarka, Hemis Gompa, Leh and Martand Temple, Kashmir are awaiting ASI nod after which they will be sent to the Parliament for approval.