Highly complex systems, sensors, weapons and ammunition for armed forces

New Delhi: The fifth Positive Indigenisation List of the Department of Military Affairs (DMA) comprising 98 items was released on Wednesday. Highly complex systems, sensors, weapons and ammunition have been included in the list which was released by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

According to the ministry of defence the items in the list include Futuristic Infantry Combat Vehicle, Articulated All-Terrain Vehicles, Remotely Piloted Air Borne Vehicles upto 25 km with a 2 kg payload for Army, Naval Shipborne Unmanned Aerial System, Medium Upgrade Low Endurance Class Tactical Drone, Electric Light Vehicle for Army, Medium Range Precision Kill System for Artillery.

It also features test Equipment for Guided Weapon System for Tank T- 90 S/SK, Quantum Key Distribution System for Optic Fiber based Networks (Upto 200 km range), Very High Frequency Radar, Electro Optic Fire Control System for Naval Platforms, Armour Plates for Cabin Nose Section for Mi-17 Helicopter, Automated Mobile Test System for OSA-AK-M Missile System; Multifunction Aviation Ground Equipment for Air Force, Gravity Rollers for Mi-17 V5 Helicopter and flares of P-8I and MiG 29-K aircraft.