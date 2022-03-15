Hijab Ban Judgement | Decision blow to universal right to education without discrimination: CPI (M) Politburo

It said that the headscarf worn by Muslim students in many states of India had never been considered a violation of the rule of a common uniform in schools and colleges across India.

“The best example is in neighbouring Kerala which has the record of the highest participation of Muslim girls in schools and in higher educational and professional institutions. But this judgement gives the right to decide about the headscarf to committees in educational institutions which in Karnataka are headed by MLAs who may have their own sectarian agendas and biases. Given that this agenda suits the overall approach of the BJP for communal polarisation, the Karnataka High Court judgement may have a dangerous cascading impact across India,” the statement said.