Hijab not an issue in Bihar: Nitish Kumar

Patna: Amid the ongoing hijab controversy in Karnataka, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday said that he respects every religion and their rituals of worshipping.

“If anyone wears a scarf on the head or sandalwood mark on the forehead, I believe it is not a controversial subject. Every person has a right to wear whatever they want. We have no interference. You never witness any single incident of such controversy in Bihar. It cannot be an issue of discussion,” he said.