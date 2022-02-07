Hijab row: Karnataka CM, Education Minister urge students not to get provoked

Bengaluru, Feb 7: As students across Karnataka were coming to colleges wearing hijabs and saffron shawals, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and Education Minister B.C. Nagesh on Monday urged them not to get provoked and follow government orders regarding the ongoing row.
Addressing the media, Bommai, who is currently in New Delhi, said all the students must follow the state government order issued regarding uniforms.The students must not make any attempts to disturb peace, he added.
"The court order is coming tomorrow (Tuesday). The state government will take a decision on the issue once the order comes. As the case is before the court I don't want to speak about it."
He further said that there were forces active behind stirring up the hijab row in the state, as it had earlier surfaced in Kerala and Maharashtra.
Meanwhile, Nagesh told reporters in Mysuru: "The students must come wearing uniforms to the colleges. Students wearing hijabs and saffron shawls will not be permitted to enter."It's your wish that until you reach college entrance you can wear clothes of your choice. Once you come inside the gate, you have to be in uniform."
The state Education Minister defended the measure of sending hijab wearing and saffron cladding students to separate rooms in the Udupi Government PU College, adding that the government will frame rules on uniform after the order from the High Court.
The management of Kundapur Government Pre University College also sent hijab wearing and saffron shawls cladding to separate rooms inside the premises of the college.